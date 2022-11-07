Art on Emotion

press release: Our Vibrant Community will hold a free creation series during November to express our emotions to benefit our wellness. This free series gives the community the opportunity to display your personal art. Art supplies will be provided.

You may attend all or some dates to create with a group. You may also create art at home and drop it off for the show. Workshop dates include:

Monday, November 7

Wednesday, November 16

Tuesday, November 22

Art from the series will be displayed in the month-long exhibition at Lakeview Library in December to promote positive emotional health through awareness, education, and encouragement.

"Finding outlets to express emotion is crucial in maintaining positive mental health. However, it is often difficult to put our feelings into words" says Rhiannon Gurley, founder of Our Vibrant Community. "This exhibit showcases how art can help in expressing and processing feelings to build strength and resiliency. Each piece of art is accompanied by a narrative that tells this story."

Registration is recommended; please use the link below or call Lakeview Library at 608-246-4547.

About the Presenter: Rhiannon Gurley, M.S. is a national award-winning artist having worn creative hats as a marketer, art educator, event producer and art administrator. She is the Founder of Our Vibrant Community, a female, disability-owned business dedicated to infusing creative engagement in communities near you. OVC was planted in 2015 in Illinois and now grows in Madison with a mission to include expressive arts therapy and disability awareness. High achievements: marked as a St. Louis Regional Arts Commission- Community Art Training 2013 graduate; served on the City of Springfield, IL Community Relations Commission; honored as 40 Under 40 Future Business Leader by Springfield, Illinois Chamber of Commerce. Currently, Rhiannon is organizing the Northside Arts Collective, a volunteer movement to increase the arts awareness and artist development for its residents and businesses based on the Northside of Madison. Follow Rhiannon on Facebook at www.fb.com/ourvibrantcommunity(link is external)