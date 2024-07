media release: FRIDAY-SATURDAY AUG 2-3

Plan a trip to Cambridge for the inaugural Art on Main Community Art Even! Stroll up and down charming Main Street both Friday and Saturday to experience Everything Art on Main has to offer!

Art Walk & Market: Local Artists will be in businesses up and down Main St, vending handmade artwork and goods both Friday and Saturday! Art Market: Both Friday and Saturday, 9:00 - 4:00 pm

Plein Air Event: Artists will be painting up and down Main St Friday and Saturday with judging and sale of work on Saturday afternoon!

Awards Ceremony: Saturday, August 3, 4:00 pm

$100 & Under Art Exhibit: Join Art Hub Friday evening for the opening reception of our $100 & Under Art Show! Opening Reception: Friday, August 2, 6:00 - 8:00 pm