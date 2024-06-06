Art on the Rooftop
to
Monona Terrace Rooftop 1 John Nolen Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin
media release: The Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center is currently exhibiting the 2024 Art on the Rooftop series. MAC juried this year’s exhibition and selected five sculptures from 33 submissions. Selected artworks include Drip Edge by Craig Snyder, Renaissance by John Hallett, Flight by Hilde DeBruyne, Letting Go by Judd Nelson, and Structure by Jon Kamrath.
Info
Monona Terrace Rooftop 1 John Nolen Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin
Art Exhibits & Events