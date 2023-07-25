media release: The next Art Party is Tuesday, July 25 at ArtWorking, an arts and entrepreneurship program for artists with intellectual and developmental disabilities. ArtWorking operates out of its 6000 sq ft studio complex on Madison's south east side.

The gift shop WILL BE OPEN, so bring your wallets! You can park and enter in the back, where we'll be grilling out. If you park in front, please avoid the spaces in front of neighboring businesses.

Art Party Tuesdays are happy hour gatherings for creative people. Join us to spark conversation, collaboration, and connection. Help us create the best mix of creatives by forwarding this invite to artists and friends in the creative world. It's free to attend but you must register. Limited to 125 people.

Reminder: make sure you can come before you hit that register button. Of course life happens, but we don't want to disappoint others or toss lots of pre-printed name tags!

Upcoming Art Party dates:

Aug. 22- Omega School; September 26 - Central Library

Did you see the Art Party article in Isthmus by Judith Davidoff? Check it out! The Art of Conversation