media release: You're invited to the Art Party on Tuesday, September 27, 5 - 7 pm at Automation Arts. This group of creatives is known for the best custom electronic integration in town and specializes in home theater, audio/video installation, and more. Food and beverages are provided courtesy of Automation Arts and Dane Arts.

Art Party Tuesdays are happy hour gatherings for creative people. Join us to spark conversation, collaboration, and connection. Help us create the best mix of creatives by forwarding this invite to artists and friends in the creative world. It's free to attend but you must register. Limited to 150 people. See you there, live, and in person! Don't forget to stay home if you're not feeling well. We'll catch you the next time!

Upcoming Art Party dates:

October 18 - Monroe Street Arts Center

BONUS! November 2 - Commonwealth Gallery for Dia de los Muertos

November 15 - Art + Lit Lab

December 6 - POSTPONED (Wheelhouse at the Memorial Union)