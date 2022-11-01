media release: All are invited to the Día de los Muertos Art Party on Tuesday, November 1, 5 - 7 pm, at Commonwealth Gallery. See the poster below for additional activities. Food and beverages are provided courtesy of LOUD (Latinos Organizing for Understanding and Development).

Art Party Tuesdays are happy hour gatherings for creative people. Join us to spark conversation, collaboration, and connection. Help us create the best mix of creatives by forwarding this invite to artists and friends in the creative world. It's free to attend but you must register. Limited to 150 people. See you there, live, and in person! Don't forget to stay home if you're not feeling well. We'll catch you the next time!

Upcoming Art Party dates:

November 15 - Art + Lit Lab

December 6 - Wheelhouse at the Memorial Union