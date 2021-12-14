Art Party

media release: It's a special Art Party Pop Up Fundraiser, next Tuesday, December 14, 5 - 7 PM,  at StartingBlock, 3rd floor Cafe, in the Spark Building. It's limited to about 50 people! Make a donation at the door in any amount to keep the Art Parties going strong in 2022. We'll accept cash or check made payable to Bach Dancing & Dynamite (fiscal receiver). If you can't make it and wish to donate, mail a check to BDDS, P.O. Box 2348, Madison, WI 53701.

The Art Party is a gathering of creative people to spark conversation, collaboration, and connection.

We thank MMoCA for our last Art Party and Dane Arts for its support. We wish you all a wonderful holiday season and can't wait to see you again. Stay well, stay safe, and be creative!

