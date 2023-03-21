media release: You're invited to the Art Party on Tuesday, February 21, 5 - 7 pm, at Madison Ballet on Odana Rd. Food and beverages are provided courtesy of Madison Ballet and Marilyn Chohaney and the Oakwood Chamber Players. The party will be held next door to the Ballet and you're welcome to visit their main lobby area, but please be respectful as dance classes will be taking place.

There is plenty of parking, just avoid spaces right in front of Saigon Noodles.

Art Party Tuesdays are happy hour gatherings for creative people. Join us to spark conversation, collaboration, and connection. Help us create the best mix of creatives by forwarding this invite to artists and friends in the creative world. It's free to attend but you must register. Limited to 125 people. Reminder: make sure you can come before you hit that register button. Of course life happens, but we don't want to disappoint others and toss lots of pre-printed name tags!

Did you see the Art Party article in Isthmus by Judith Davidoff? Check it out! The Art of Conversation

Upcoming Art Party dates:

April 11 - Promega

May 25 - WI Academy of Sciences, Arts & Letters

Thank you to the Bogery--and all of those chili cookers!--for the last Art Party. Go to our Art Party FB page to see more fabulous pictures by Martin Jenich.