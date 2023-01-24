media release: The next Art Party on Tuesday, January 24, 5 - 7 pm at the Madison Community Foundation. Food and beverages are provided courtesy of the Madison Community Foundation. MCF is on the second floor in the building across the street from Overture Center. You can park in the ramp behind Overture.

The mission of Madison Community Foundation is to enhance the common good through philanthropy. As the community's foundation, MCF plays a vital role in local philanthropy, including holding over 350 nonprofit agency endowments and focusing on arts funding as a key grantmaking area. MCF has supported key arts initiatives, including Overture Center, Arts + Lit Lab, Madison Youth Arts Center, Madison Circus Space, and many others. Together with donors and the nonprofits they support, MCF strives to help the Madison area become a vibrant and generous place where all people thrive.

Art Party Tuesdays are happy hour gatherings for creative people. Join us to spark conversation, collaboration, and connection. Help us create the best mix of creatives by forwarding this invite to artists and friends in the creative world. It's free to attend but you must register. Limited to 125 people. See you there, live, and in person! Don't forget to stay home if you're not feeling well. We'll catch you the next time!

Upcoming Art Party dates:

February 28 - TBD

March 21 - Madison Ballet

April 11 - Promega

Thank you to the Bogery--and all of those chili cookers!--for the last Art Party. Go to our Art Party FB page to see more fabulous pictures by Martin Jenich.