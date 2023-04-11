media release: the Art Party on Tuesday, April 11, 5 - 7 pm, at Promega's Kornberg Center. Food and beverages are provided courtesy of Promega. Please note the party isn't in the usual gallery space!

***Parking Info*** Parking is available in the parking garage behind the Kornberg facility. No street parking or parking in other lots is allowed and once you get to the garage, take the walking path to the employee entrance. To get back to the parking garage, you'll need to depart from the south entrance (right by the event venue) and walk around the building.

Art Party Tuesdays are happy hour gatherings for creative people. Join us to spark conversation, collaboration, and connection. Help us create the best mix of creatives by forwarding this invite to artists and friends in the creative world. It's free to attend but you must register. Limited to 125 people.

About Promega

Promega Corporation is a leader in providing innovative and technical support to the life sciences industry. The company's portfolio of over 4,000 products support a range of life science work across areas such as cell biology; DNA, RNA and protein analysis; drug development; human identification and molecular diagnostics. For over 40 years these tools and technologies have grown in their application and are used today by scientists and technicians in labs for academic and government research, forensics, pharmaceuticals, clinical diagnostics and agricultural and environmental testing.

Promega has sponsored the Promega Art Showcase since 1996 as part of the company's commitment to creativity and innovation in the arts, culture and sciences. The Biopharmaceutical Technology Center was developed in part to provide Promega employees and community members a place to pursue these objectives. Learn more about the Promega Art Showcase here, Promega Corporation here.

Upcoming Art Party dates:

May 23 - Watrous Gallery, WI Academy of Sciences, Arts & Letters, Overture Center

June 27 - Union Theater/Memorial Union

Thank you to Madison Ballet and Oakwood Chamber Players for the last Art Party. Go to our Art Party FB page to see more fabulous pictures by Martin Jenich.

Did you see the Art Party article in Isthmus by Judith Davidoff? Check it out! The Art of Conversation