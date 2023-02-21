media release: You're invited to the Art Party on Tuesday, February 21, 5 - 7 pm at Synergy Coworking on Raymond Rd. Food and beverages are provided courtesy of Synergy.

Synergy Coworking is a social enterprise that provides flexible workspace, including private offices, flex offices, dedicated desks, meeting rooms, and business mailing addresses. They foster a diverse and professional environment and community of growth and collaboration. They also facilitate strategic connections and provide coaching and guidance for utilizing Madison's ecosystem of support for startups, small businesses, and professionals. They are committed to delivering development and accelerated growth opportunities to women and entrepreneurs of color.

Art Party Tuesdays are happy hour gatherings for creative people. Join us to spark conversation, collaboration, and connection. Help us create the best mix of creatives by forwarding this invite to artists and friends in the creative world. It's free to attend but you must register. Limited to 125 people. See you there, live, and in person! Don't forget to stay home if you're not feeling well. We'll catch you the next time!

Did you see the Art Party article in Isthmus by Judith Davidoff? Check it out! The Art of Conversation

Upcoming Art Party dates:

March 21 - Madison Ballet

April 11 - Promega

May 25 - WI Academy of Sciences, Arts & Letters

Thank you to the Bogery--and all of those chili cookers!--for the last Art Party. Go to our Art Party FB page to see more fabulous pictures by Martin Jenich.