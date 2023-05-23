media release: You're invited to the Art Party on Tuesday, May 23, 5 - 7 pm, at the James Watrous Gallery. Food is provided by the Watrous Gallery and beverages by Table Wine.

Dedicated to amplifying the work of Wisconsin's visual artists, the James Watrous Gallery is a program of the Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, Arts & Letters. The gallery is located on the 3rd floor of Overture Center for the Arts.

Best parking option is the Overture Center garage between Mifflin and Dayton Streets or the State St Capitol garage off Carroll Street.

Art Party Tuesdays are happy hour gatherings for creative people. Join us to spark conversation, collaboration, and connection. Help us create the best mix of creatives by forwarding this invite to artists and friends in the creative world. It's free to attend but you must register. Limited to 125 people.

Reminder: make sure you can come before you hit that register button. Of course life happens, but we don't want to disappoint others or toss lots of pre-printed name tags!

Upcoming Art Party dates:

June 27 - Union Theater/Memorial Union

July 25 - Artworking

Thank you to Promega for the last Art Party.

Did you see the Art Party article in Isthmus by Judith Davidoff? Check it out! The Art of Conversation