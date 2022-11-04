Art Paul Schlosser reception

media release: November's show will be "The Incredible Unique World of Art by Art Paul Schlosser Including The Alphabet." It will be viewable November 1 - 30 with a reception on Friday, November 4, 5pm - 9pm (Gallery Night.)

Artist statement : Hi, I'm Art Paul Schlosser and I do both art of things I see based on my ability to paint them in a fun way and make up stuff that I don't see with my unique imagination. The Alphabet Paintings were done as a challenge to myself to see if I could do the complete alphabet. The other paintings are for you to see other stuff I do. I bet you will not be bored.

Bio: I have been doing artwork since I was a kid started by drawing cartoons from the funny pages inspired by my sister and continuing to doodle in class until when I got older needing a cover of a Cassette tape I drew one. Then got the idea of starting my own zine called Art's Garbage Gazette the complete 3o or more issues in the State Historical museum. Showing one to the editor of the Daily cardinal he suggested I send him some cartoons and for a little while I was published in The Daily Cardinal. My friend The Bazaar Art Gallery gave me my first show after seeing one of my cartoons in the Daily Cardinal. One of my first pieces that got sold was a drawing of a snake which said you draw snakes your way and I'll draw them my way. Since then I have had many shows all around Madison including Mildred's Sandwich Shop, Mother Fools Coffee Shop, the downtown Madison Library, the Monona Library and Steep N Brew and have sold more than 400 paintings.