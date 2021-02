× Expand Art Paul Schlosser Paintings by Art Paul Schlosser will be on exhibit at Ninteen66 in March.

media release: 30 Acrylic paintings by Art Paul Schlosser will be on display at Nineteen66, 2140 Atwood Ave for the Month of March starting at March 1 and running until April 1. Call Kristin A Brand for more details at 608-224-9534.