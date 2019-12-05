Art Show 4 Autism

State Line Distillery 1413 Northern Court, Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Come out and mingle while you get a chance to check out and purchase artwork from three of our artists. There will be a silent auction to go along with it, and a make and take.

State Line will be hosting trivia night, so get your team together and come out and show them what you got. They also will be giving $1 back per drink that night of one of their December specials!

State Line Distillery 1413 Northern Court, Madison, Wisconsin 53703
608-577-5733
