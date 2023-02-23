Art Show & Open House

media release: Open house and Art Show

reception Thursday, Feb. 23, 6-8 pm, Weichert Realtors-Lakepoint, 2045 Atwood Ave (near Monsoon Siam).

snacks, drinks, art!

Come stop by the office on Thursday, 2/23, 6-8 PM & see (or purchase from!) our art gallery & enjoy free snacks and drinks!

Featuring 6 local artists:

- Catherine Capellaro (Paintings, prints, cards, totes, & pillows)

- Laura Shirley, AKA Hope Art (Photography, cards, & ceramic arts)

- Amy Muir, AKA Mama Muir (Photography, cards, & prints)

- Maureen Janson Heintz (Paintings, photography, & jewelry)

- Jeanette Clawson (Mixed media & illustrations)

- Jon Paul Christman (Paintings)

As well as art from Maximum Ink Music Magazine!

See you there!

https://www.facebook.com/events/850789912855905/