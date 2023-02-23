Art Show & Open House
to
media release: Open house and Art Show
reception Thursday, Feb. 23, 6-8 pm, Weichert Realtors-Lakepoint, 2045 Atwood Ave (near Monsoon Siam).
snacks, drinks, art!
Come stop by the office on Thursday, 2/23, 6-8 PM & see (or purchase from!) our art gallery & enjoy free snacks and drinks!
Featuring 6 local artists:
- Catherine Capellaro (Paintings, prints, cards, totes, & pillows)
- Laura Shirley, AKA Hope Art (Photography, cards, & ceramic arts)
- Amy Muir, AKA Mama Muir (Photography, cards, & prints)
- Maureen Janson Heintz (Paintings, photography, & jewelry)
- Jeanette Clawson (Mixed media & illustrations)
- Jon Paul Christman (Paintings)
As well as art from Maximum Ink Music Magazine!
See you there!