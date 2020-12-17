ONLINE: Art Toast

Integrated Art Group and Café CODA are collaborating on From Here on Out, an exhibit celebrating Black lives and examining how artists are interpreting current events, on display at IAG's Marƶeń showroom (and online) through March 1. Third Thursdays feature Art Toast, a livestream studio talk hosted by exhibit co-curator Margaret LeMay; December's event features artists Jennika Bastian, Megan Bloesch, Thomas Ferrella, Madison Golden, Mark Weller and Christopher Karl Wilde. RSVP here , or find the stream on Facebook .

press release: Join us for an interactive Livestream studio tour, meet the artists, and see recent work!

Hosted by Margaret LeMay, owner of the Marzen Gallery, a showroom of the Integrated Art Group. Margaret will be Interviewing artists Including Mark Weller, Megan Bloesch, Thomas Ferrella, Madison Golden, Christopher Karl Wilde, and Jennika Bastian.

Production: Madison Music Experience

Save the date! Every third Thursday through 2/18. Join us for interviews with artists as they discuss their recent work.

