ONLINE: Art Toast

press release: Join Integrated Art Group for a conversation with Artist and Umoja Gallery Manager, Marcel Stewart, and a tour of Blooming in Color currently on view at Umoja Gallery. REGISTER HERE

Marcel Stewart is an abstract artist born and raised in Detroit. Stewart has studied several styles, mediums, and techniques. Experience with watercolors, charcoal/graphite drawings, printmaking, and collages ultimately led him to abstractions. He has been practicing abstract expressionism since 2016 although he has been an artist for nearly all his life. Marcel continues to refine his creative technique and depict his own theories of depth and color while practicing the skills of the old masters. His search for expression leads to an array of color combinations, patterns, and movements within his paintings.

Marcel has participated in a variety of exhibitions from local to international while also showcasing at various museum exhibitions. He received a scholarship to attend the College for Creative Studies, and he has also showcased his work alongside internationally acclaimed talents such as Paul Goodnight, Marcus Glenn, and Larry “Poncho” Brown. The work of Marcel Stewart can be found in many private collections throughout the United States.

Stewart’s prominence has been on the rise since he has joined Umoja in 2020 as a resident artist and gallery manager. Although Marcel’s art is exclusively represented by Umoja Fine Arts gallery, he is still a part of several other art organizations throughout his community. Marcel unveiled paintings developed for Martin Luther King Day and civil rights in January of 2021 and 2022. The works caught the attention of many local news stations and brought many communities of different cultures together. Marcel has also worked very hard to co-curate multiple art shows at Umoja Fine Arts alongside gallerist Ian Grant.