ONLINE: Art Toast

press release: The March 5 Art Toast will feature an exclusive screening of Tia Richardson's new film, Rockford Taking Flight: Embark on a journey where one artist struggles to heal herself and a community through a collaborative art effort. Free, Registration Required.

Co-hosted by Cafe CODA, Madison Music Experience and Marzen, Integrated Art Group's Showroom.

Production: Madison Music Experience

www.mmx608.com

Donations are graciously accepted via www.gofundme.com/f/keep-coda-alive

Save the date! Every third Thursday through 2/18. Join us for interviews with artists as they discuss their recent work.

Don't miss this fun, free behind the scenes art studio talk. In conjunction with the exhibition FROM HERE ON OUT, co-hosted by Cafe CODA, Madison Music Experience and Marzen, Integrated Art Group's Showroom.

The event will be live on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Integrated.Art.Group

RSVP Now at https://www. integratedartllc.com/news