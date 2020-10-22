ONLINE: Art Toast

press release: Thursday October 22, 7pm CST, join us for interviews with Madison based artists Keysha Mabra and Carrie Morgan as they discuss their recent work. Don't miss this fun, free behind the scenes art studio talk.

Co-hosted by Cafe CODA, Madison Music Experience and Marzen, Integrated Art Group's Showroom.

The event will be live on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/ events/406280007035137

RSVP Now at https://www. integratedartllc.com/news

This art toast is in conjunction with our upcoming new group fundraiser exhibition FROM HERE ON OUT Celebrating Black Lives & Black Artists

Hosted by Integrated Art Group & Café Coda opening Sunday, October 25, 2020.