press release:Art Walk Stoughton 2018 is the second annual art event to take place in Stoughton’s Arts & Entertainment District. It takes place on July 21, 2018, rain or shine, in Stoughton, WI’s historic downtown Arts & Entertainment District. Here, fine artists, fine craftsmen, musicians, and more will be hosted by our own local shops to showcase their work and present an expansive gallery tour experience.

There is a diversity of art mediums and range of prices available for art collectors and new art buyers.

Art Walk Stoughton is a celebration of art, food, music. Come support local and regional artists while shopping and dining with us – experience all that Stoughton can offer!