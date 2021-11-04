Madison Theatre Guild: 7:30 pm on 4/16-18 & 22-24 and 2 pm, 4/19 & 25, Bartell Theatre. $20.

press release: Madison Theatre Guild is pleased to present Yasmina Reza's comedy that considers modern art

Serge buys a white painting by a fashionable artist for a large sum of money and is very proud of his acquisition. His friends, Marc and Yves, don't appear to agree with Serge's assessment. We end up wondering if there's anything to the painting… and the friendships of these characters!

"This is a comedy that takes a deep look at friendships," says Director Francisco Torres. "When facing the task of weighing opinions and beliefs against friendships, how far are we willing to go to maintain a friendship? And – is it worth it?"

The play kicks off Madison Theatre Guild's 75th Season! (Take Two!). We tried to present a season last year, but to no avail. This time for sure!!

MTG's season continues with Will Eno's comedy The Realistic Joneses in January; a Gilbert and Sullivan-style operetta by local writer Nick Schweitzer and local composer Ted Reinke in March (Primrose: or the Rocky Road to Democracy); and ending with the hilarious romp Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike by Christopher Durang, in May 2022.

Art runs at the Bartell Theatre in Madison, Wisconsin, from November 4 through November 13, 2021.

Art Details

When: November 4-13, 2021

Where: Bartell Theatre, 113 E Mifflin St, Madison, WI 53703

Tickets: $20. Available online at or by calling the Bartell Theatre Box Office at 608-661-9696.

Madison Theatre Guild (MTG) was founded in 1946. As Madison's oldest community theater group, we have produced nearly 400 productions for all ages in our 75 seasons. We pride ourselves on being an organization in which people of all ages and experience levels can participate. Whether it's on or off the stage, our members will provide the tools to support your needs to refine your skills in the theater arts. We also pride ourselves on our efforts to enlarge the "community" in community theater.