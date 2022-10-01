Artful Felt at the Farm

media release: An exhibit of felted art and three days of fiber and feltmaking activities. View 50 original handmade works in the gallery space in the renovated Barn. Attend felting demonstrations, participate in beginning classes and hear the artists talk about feltmaking and creativity, and other presentations by members of the Madison Area Felters’ Guild. Activities for kids, too. Most events are free and open to the public.

Friday, Sept 30 6-8pm opening reception

Saturday – Sunday Oct 1-2, 10-3pm Check website for activities

Saturday – Sunday, Oct 8-9, 10-3pm Check website for activities

Four Winds Farm, an event center and permaculture farm, 5735 Adams Rd., Fitchburg.

Check website for registration for some felting classes when they are announced: https:// fourwindsfarmfitchburg.com/ events-calendar/