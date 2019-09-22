press release: AUGUST :: ARTIFACTS is a bi-annual, one-day consignment pop-up event that will utilize August’s multifaceted retail space to host and sell the community’s most cherished, high-end merchandise. The goal of is event is to connect our community though a common interest in fashion and to provide a platform for networking and friendship.

This event will take place at August on Sunday 09.22.2019 from 12-5pm.

Submissions are in for our specialty consignment event and we are excited to share the communities entries that include men's & women's designer garments, limited release streetwear, and one-of-one vintage pieces.

Items available for purchase from our host of sellers will include true vintage pieces as well as new and lightly used apparel, footwear and accessories from brands like Supreme, Raf Simons, Louis Vuitton, Palace, Fear Of God, Yves Saint Laurent and more!

Please reach us at (608) 720-1037 or at info@august-shop.com with any questions.