media release: Join us for a first of it's kind country bar crawl between the Missouri Tavern, Morgan's Bar & Grill and the Riley Tavern, noon-4 pm on Dec. 11. We'll be featuring work for sale from local artisans at each stop with featured holiday cocktails and live music by Sarah Day (Riley), Mike Droho (Morgan's) and TBA (Missouri).

More details to follow!

https://www.facebook.com/events/934119527487721/