media release: The Artisan Food Faire at The Bruce Company Garden Center, 2830 Parmenter St., Middleton, is this Saturday, Nov. 5, from 11AM to 4PM.

Welcome the Winter Holidays by visiting our greenhouse and enjoying the wonderful creations of local food artisans. From fresh baked goods to sauces, spices, jams, syrups and more! You’ll find treats and gifts to please everyone’s palettes! Come enjoy samples and help us support our local vendors this season. Admission is free and no pre-registration is required.