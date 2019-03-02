press release: Come to Galleria 214 on March 2nd from 1-5pm to support the growing artist community at the first annual Cambridge Artisan Market! There will be local artists selling their work along with a scavenger hunt for kids, drinks for adults, and live music for everyone to enjoy.

Artists include Sarah Krajewski/Art Room Glitter Fairy, Susie Belzer/Art Teacher Makings, Directive, Two Pistols Trading Post, Melissa Jenkins Designs, Rachelle Miller, Crafty Night Owl Designs, The Earth & All Stars, Sarah Willard, A.H. Szabo Designs, Vanessa Mattsson-Boze/Imago Dei Pottery, Zach Wagner Illustration & Design, Annie Sweers/Studio Sweers Photography, Beautycounter, Rustic Magnolia, Jerry Bastian/Scroll Saw Artist, Kristina Studio Art, Jodie Falk/Copperhead Metallurgy, Happy Little Gems, and Lead Feather Press. Find out more about each artist and their offerings at www.leelulively.com.