Artisan Show

9 am – 2 pm, Sat, June 4, 2022, Rio Community Library, 324 W Lyons St, Rio

Work by a wide variety of artisans for sale.  Quilt challenge and quilt raffle.  Food trucks: Donna Mae’s Coffee and Jose’s. Rain location Rio Elementary, 355 S. Lowville Rd, Rio. You may also purchase raffle tickets for the chance to win a beautiful quilt made by the Rio Quilt Guild ($1 each or 6/$5).  Raffle drawing Aug 22. Contact the library @920-992-3206, questions@riolibrary.org  or the Rio Area Library Friends Face Book page for further information. 

Sponsored by the Rio Area Library Friends.  Proceeds from the raffle benefit the Rio Community Library.  A member of the South Central Library System. /Admission FREE

