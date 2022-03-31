Artist and Entrepreneur Social
StartingBlock 821 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Come to network and connect with other creatives and innovators in the Madison community. This event, hosted in partnership by StartingBlock Madison, Dane Arts, and UW-Madison Bolz Center for Arts Administration, will feature local live music and light refreshments.
Registration is required.
Date: March 31, 2022
Time: 5:00-7:00pm
Venue: StartingBlock Madison
821 E Washington Ave , Third Floor
Info
StartingBlock 821 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Careers & Business
Arts Notices