Artist and Entrepreneur Social

press release: Come to network and connect with other creatives and innovators in the Madison community. This event, hosted in partnership by StartingBlock Madison, Dane Arts, and UW-Madison Bolz Center for Arts Administration, will feature local live music and light refreshments.

Registration is required.

Date: March 31, 2022

Time: 5:00-7:00pm

Venue: StartingBlock Madison

821 E Washington Ave , Third Floor