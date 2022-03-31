Artist and Entrepreneur Social

RSVP

StartingBlock 821 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Come to network and connect with other creatives and innovators in the Madison community. This event, hosted in partnership by StartingBlock Madison, Dane Arts, and UW-Madison Bolz Center for Arts Administration, will feature local live music and light refreshments.

Registration is required.

Date: March 31, 2022

Time: 5:00-7:00pm

Venue: StartingBlock Madison

821 E Washington Ave , Third Floor

Info

StartingBlock 821 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Careers & Business
Arts Notices
RSVP
Google Calendar - Artist and Entrepreneur Social - 2022-03-31 17:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Artist and Entrepreneur Social - 2022-03-31 17:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Artist and Entrepreneur Social - 2022-03-31 17:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Artist and Entrepreneur Social - 2022-03-31 17:00:00 ical