ONLINE: Artist as Entrepreneurs & StartingBlock Madison

press release: StartingBlock’s Nora Roughen-Schmidt (ED), Mark Yarmoff, & Caleb Walters

Dane Arts in collaboration with StartingBlock Madison, intends to bridge the creative economy with the creative industries to grow entrepreneurship to build artistic outcomes and generate profit. Join us for a conversation with the StartingBlock Madison team: Nora Roughen-Schmidt (Executive Director), Mark Yarmoff (Community Manager), and Caleb Walters (Member Manager). They will present an informative workshop -as part of its mission- to start and grow businesses, create jobs, and stimulate the regional economy. By creating the intersections that cultivate entrepreneurs, accelerate growth and drive innovation, StartingBlock Madison will offer artists, a potential roadmap for entrepreneurial success.

Learn more about StartingBlock

Produced by: 2021 DABL Workshop Series is produced by Dane Arts Buy Local (DABL) and brought to you by Dane Arts. This workshop series is designed to help artists and creatives build their business skills to grow and foster their career.