Artists at Work reception

media release: This May and June, join Hatch Art House for a special kind of art show – Artists at Work.

Hatch Art House, located on Willy Street in Madison, is an art gallery that showcases the work of over 75 artists based all across Wisconsin. When you buy something from Hatch, you know it’s being produced locally.

And for this show, Hatch will be featuring the work of artists who are not just local, but who also make up the Hatch Art House team of employees.

Hatch’s artist employees practice a wide variety of art styles, and “Artists Working” will consist of a selection of works from each Hatch employee, including paintings, illustrations, fiber art, mixed media, and more! Hatch’s Employee Art Show will showcase the work of Tammy Schreiter, Erin Kessler, Elissa Blaeser, Liz Jones, and Anna Koehne.

Join the Hatch team for an Artists’ Night reception held at Hatch Art House on Friday, June 2nd from 5-9pm.

The show will run from May 1, 2023 to June 30, 2023 and will be open for viewing (and purchasing) during shop hours: Monday through Friday 11:00am-6:00pm, Saturday 11am-5pm, and Sunday 11am-4pm. Hatch is located at 1248 Williamson Street.

Follow Hatch Art House on Instagram and Facebook to view the show virtually and to learn more about the participating artists.