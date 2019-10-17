RSVP for Artists Beyond Boundaries

Concourse Hotel 1 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Access to Independence is hosting its second-annual dinner, award program, and art exhibition. For the past few months, artists with disabilities throughout Wisconsin have been submitting their artwork as part of our event. Twelve different artists will be selected as this year's finalists, and will be featured in a 2020 calendar sharing the event's name.

5:30 - 8:00pm, Thursday, October 24, 2019, Madison Concourse Hotel, 1 West Dayton Street 

RSVP/ticket deadline: Thursday, October 17, 2019. $45/person.

Contact: Amber Brunes, , amberb@accesstoind.org

