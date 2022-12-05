media release: Artists vs. Writers: It’s basically Calvinball for creative prompts.

With a new, improved, just-come-and-create chill mode... if that's what you're feeling that night too.

Longer version:

We're somewhere between speedpainting, gesture drawing, character design, writing prompts, flash fiction, poetry, improv... and for reasons I don't totally understand... making odd sculptures out of things at the condiment stand. I am seriously addicted to making sculptures out of trash... Like some kind of high-order sentient racoon... Anyway :)

... all shoved into a playful feedback loop, to hopefully make you better at your craft, or at the very least provide a couple hours of entertainment, a little reckless abandon, and a healthy dose of creative camaraderie.

Which probably makes like zero sense... so I'll just explain how it works:

Every Monday at 5:30pm we meet at Working Draft Beer Company. Think: large, repurposed actual-bowling-lane tables, great lighting, tons of space, community-minded, smiling, super-supportive, and generally awesome staff. And kinda wondering why we ever tried to do this on coffeeshop tables in the first place :)

Everyone will be provided with unique creative starting prompt, both visual and written. Or you can chill and take the night at it's own pace.

Your goal (if you're playing along) is then to make as many (or as few) different creative interpretations of the original ideas as you'd like. It can be written, drawn, composed, whatever works for you.

However! You have to stop when time. is. up. Cuz oh yeah... each round is timed :P

And we'll have varying durations as the night goes on, similar to short-pose figure drawing. All attempts will be made to maintain a freshness of ideas, and just a general levity and open heart to the whole experience.

Afterward we'll go around show off anything that really did, or really didn't click for us. Share feedback (Oooonly if requested). And then reset, depending on how everyone is feeling. And repeat. All while making a few new friends, and building a slick little creative community along the way. Literally zero skill is required. We're chill as hell. And dedicated to supporting each other.

Beginner, New-In-Town, and Introvert friendly. Always. Bring something to write or draw in! See ya Monday.