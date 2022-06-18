media release: 57th ArtJune Art/Craft Fair- Saturday, June 18, on the Courthouse Square in Downtown Baraboo, Wisconsin. 9 am – 4 pm. Fifty area artisans in an intimate setting - Pottery, Paintings Jewelry, Woodworking, Media Media, Photography, Glass and Music. Children”s activities featuring the Baraboo Children's Museum. Food Trucks, Local Bakers, Ice Cream and Lemonade. Farmer's Market. Sponsored by our local community and a gathering of Local Artists and Art Lovers - Spirit Lake Arts - since 1964 (formerly known as the Sauk County Art Association). Join us. Art and Music - ArtJune.

Baraboo is Home of the Ringling Museum, Devil's Lake State Park, The International Cane Foundation, Clown Museum, etc. Home to about 14,000 residence. Breweries, Wineries, bed and breakfasts, a vibrant downtown full of small shops and restaurants. A River Walk, Baraboo River - fishing and kayaking, art murals, sculptures, parks, historic theater/homes and so much more. Baraboo is located 49 miles north of Madison, 12 miles south of the Wisconsin Dells, 117 miles from Milwaukee, 139 miles from Green Bay, 101 miles from LaCrosse, 104 miles from Dubuque, Iowa. An easy drive, located just off of Interstate 90/94.)