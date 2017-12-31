press release: Ring in the New Year at MMoCA with the POP of bottles of bubbly! Citrusy, dry, pink, sweet, or in sparkling cocktails -- you name it, we'll be pouring it. Your ticket includes three champagne cocktails or flutes of sparkling wine from our Bubbly Bar, plus live DJ, hors d'oeuvres, and a midnight champagne toast. Party starts at 9:30 and goes 'til 1 am. What a glam way to ring in 2018.

Ring in the New Year with Fresco at the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art for ArtPOP.

Ticket price includes:

• Three champagne cocktails or flutes of sparkling wine from our Bubbly Bar

• Hors d'oeuvres from Chef Giovanni Novella of Fresco

• Live DJ

• Champagne Toast at midnight

Cash bar will be available for additional wine, sparkling wine, beer or cocktails.

Party is held on the first floor of the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art.

Proper identification will be required and guests must be 21+ to attend.

Fresco reserves the right to refuse service to any guest that is underage, unable to produce valid ID, or appears to be intoxicated.

No refunds will be given.

**Fresco Rooftop Restaurant will be accepting reservations from 5 pm - 10 pm, too, so reserve a table upstairs before the party to make your night really POP. Call 608-663-7374 for reservations.