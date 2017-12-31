Artpop
Madison Museum of Contemporary Art 227 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Ring in the New Year at MMoCA with the POP of bottles of bubbly! Citrusy, dry, pink, sweet, or in sparkling cocktails -- you name it, we'll be pouring it. Your ticket includes three champagne cocktails or flutes of sparkling wine from our Bubbly Bar, plus live DJ, hors d'oeuvres, and a midnight champagne toast. Party starts at 9:30 and goes 'til 1 am. What a glam way to ring in 2018.
Ring in the New Year with Fresco at the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art for ArtPOP.
Ticket price includes:
• Three champagne cocktails or flutes of sparkling wine from our Bubbly Bar
• Hors d'oeuvres from Chef Giovanni Novella of Fresco
• Live DJ
• Champagne Toast at midnight
Cash bar will be available for additional wine, sparkling wine, beer or cocktails.
- Party is held on the first floor of the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art.
- Proper identification will be required and guests must be 21+ to attend.
- Fresco reserves the right to refuse service to any guest that is underage, unable to produce valid ID, or appears to be intoxicated.
- No refunds will be given.
**Fresco Rooftop Restaurant will be accepting reservations from 5 pm - 10 pm, too, so reserve a table upstairs before the party to make your night really POP. Call 608-663-7374 for reservations.