ONLINE: Arts and Culture in a Pandemic: An Existential Threat

press release: The Wisconsin Policy Forum has recently released a new report on the state of Wisconsin's creative sector: Arts and Culture in a Pandemic: An Existential Threat. You're invited to learn more about the impact of COVID-19 and actions for the sector at an online webinar happening Tuesday, August 18, 1-2 pm.

The online webinar session is hosted by Arts Wisconsin, Wisconsin Arts Board, and the Wisconsin Policy Forum, and features WPF researchers Joe Peterangelo and Ashley Fisher.

COVID-19 has created huge challenges for Wisconsin's creative businesses and workers. The creative sector plays an important role in the state's economy and quality of life. These challenges come on the heels of a pre-pandemic employment decline in the sector and declining state support, with Wisconsin allocating fewer state dollars per-capita to its state arts agency than any other state.

Several Midwest states are now providing emergency support for arts and culture in response to the COVID-19 crisis. As Wisconsin examines its many compelling needs, the severity of the challenge for the arts and culture sector, which is likely to be among the last to normalize, may merit consideration of a similar response here.

There's no charge for the webinar session and all are welcome. Advance registration is required: click here to register now.

Arts Wisconsin is Wisconsin's community cultural development organization, working to grow and strengthen Wisconsin's creative industries and opportunities for everyone, everywhere in the state. The Wisconsin Arts Board is the state agency which nurtures creativity, cultivates expression, promotes the arts, supports the arts in education, stimulates community and economic development and serves as a resource for people of every culture and heritage. The Wisconsin Policy Forum is a nonpartisan, independent statewide policy research organization.