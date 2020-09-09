ONLINE: Arts as a Way Forward in the New Economy

press release: Presented by Mary Reinders | TONIGHT (Sept. 9) 7pm - 8pm

Backdrop…

The creative economy helps drive the vitality of geographic locations across America. According to recent figures provided by the ASPCA (Arts and Production Satellite Account), funded by the NEA, arts and cultural sector provides $10.1 billion, with creative workers earning a collective $6 billion (including benefits). Larger cities are a significant component of multi-arts opportunities out of the 97,000 jobs. However, smaller regions, rich with history and natural beauty own the competitive edge of tourism. With artistic niches that attract visitors and consumers from around the area and out-of-state. An historically limiting factor is the over-reliance on summer visitors to fuel small town creative economies.

The Opportunity…

Paving our way out of economic losses and demoralizing COVID set-backs will take all of the creative energy input Wisconsin’s industry has to offer. Arts and culture has the power to revitalize and reimagine community. Artists, designers, performers, story-tellers, historians, green industry can work with existing structures and systems to help build economies of the future. The session asks: what happens to the arts after the art tours and street festivals are over for the summer? It’s time to engage artists across mediums to not only boost tourism but also (re)create thriving communities. The arts can be a driving force in growing local business, build community, inspire education, and ignite diversity. Hear data, ideas and thoughts of senior consultant, Mary Reinders from past studies, and fresh interviews with a local economic development director, arts-education leaders, Wisconsin Arts Board leaders, and long-time members of the Wisconsin Creative Community.

**About DABL 2020**

For the past five years Dane Arts, through its annual Dane Arts Buy Local Market (DABL Market), has provided a platform for Dane County visual artists and the greater business community to come together and build partnerships across arenas.

For 2020, DABL will turn its focus to helping artists build their art businesses. As much of our lives have moved to social media we find artists are doing what they do best, finding creative ways to keep us entertained, creating community art projects, playing living room shows for tips, and helping us find the beauty of community.

To support this effort, DABL will be hosting a combination of live and recorded workshops taught by artists and other professionals.

