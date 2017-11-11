press release: Saturday, November 11 • 7–11:30 pm

Mark your calendar for the 47th anniversary of the Arts Ball. “Last Dance” will be held on Saturday, November 11, 2017 at Nakoma Golf Club. Gather for cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, a silent auction, dining, delectable music, and dancing. All proceeds directly support the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art and the Madison Symphony Orchestra.

A celebration of the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art and the Madison Symphony Orchestra, Arts Ball is a festive occasion to contribute to the continued health and vitality of two of Madison’s most beloved cultural institutions.

For more information or to buy tickets by phone, please call Valerie Kazamias at 608.257.0158 x238. Individual Tickets: $150; Tables of Eight: $1,200.