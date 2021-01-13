ONLINE: Arts & Crafts

media release: At the turn of the century, architects were searching for an American architectural aesthetic that respected the beauty of materials and honesty of hand craftsmanship. This series explores Wisconsin residences influenced by the Arts and Crafts movement. Slide illustrated lectures will discuss the Bungalow, American Four-Square, and Prairie School as American expressions of the social and cultural ideas of the Arts and Crafts Philosophy.

Presented by Jim Draeger: Jim Draeger has a deep and abiding interest in everyday buildings and the stories behind them. As an architectural historian, who retired after 31 years at the Wisconsin Historical Society, Draeger celebrates the importance of ordinary buildings to our daily lives through his research, writing, lectures and documentaries.

With co-author, Mark Speltz, he has published with Wisconsin Historical Society Press, two award-winning books profoundly imbedded with the history of Wisconsin: The first is "Fill 'er Up: The Glory Days of Wisconsin Gas Stations" (2008). The second, "Bottoms Up: A Toast to Wisconsin's Historic Bars & Breweries" (2012). He is also a frequent presenter on Wisconsin Public Television, which has produced a companion DVDs to both books and is seen in other documentaries on resorts, supper clubs and other Wisconsin topics.

TICKETS go on sale December 1

TICKETS: Madison Trust Members $5.00 | General Public $10.00