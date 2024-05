media release: The Madison AFA Choir will perform new songs in their repertoire by the Beatles at MARC East, 66 Buttonwood Court, on May 14 at 6:30PM. The choir will be accompanied by Madison Beatles cover band, The 5th Beatles whose members include Isaac de Broux-Sloan, Alivia Kleinfeldt, Andrew Rohn and AFA's very own Matthew Sanborn!

The concert is free and open to the public.