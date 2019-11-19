Arts + Literature Laboratory Groundbreaking

press release: On Tuesday, November 19 at 4pm, celebrate this important milestone with us as we begin construction on ArtLitLab's future home at 111 S. Livingston at the corner of S. Livingston & S. Main Streets. (The event will be indoors. Please enter through the Livingston Street entrance.)

You’ll have the chance to learn more about ALL's plans for the building, as well as to share your ideas, wishes, and dreams for this community art space.

Plus there will be cake and a new Blink installation by Luisa Fernanda Garcia-Gomez supported by the Madison Arts Commission.