ONLINE: Arts Memory Cafe

press release: Local Dementia Outreach Specialist, Noreen Kralapp in conjunction with an ongoing collaboration with the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art (MMOCA), the Alzheimer’s & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin (ADAW), Brookdale Senior Living along with Arts For All and the ADRC of Dodge County will present its first virtual Arts Café on June 26 from 1:00 to 2:30 pm. Registration is required and the program is limited to twelve participants.

Art in the context of the Arts Memory Café is a process of connecting, processing, socializing and expression. This is not a class but an experience, especially for those diagnosed with memory issues. The MMOCA will provide several pieces of art for inspiration and a follow-up discussion to be led by docent Gill Hillman. This part of the program will be preceded by music presented by Banjo Joe McNally. A watercolor expression session will be led by artist Christy Grace. This free online program will meet virtually on the fourth Friday of the month via Zoom for the duration of four months.

Noreen Kralapp is a Dementia Outreach Specialist with the Alzheimer’s & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin (ADAW). She provides free education, services, support resources and consultations for individuals and families in Dane county. Please register with Noreen by phone at 608-232-3400 or email her at noreen.kralapp@alzwisc.org . She’s only a phone call or email away to support those who are on the dementia journey.

In addition to the online education, the ADAW would like to invite participants to register for the annual Dane County Alzheimer’s Walk. The 2020 walk will be different due to the Coronavirus and safety precautions. The walk will not be at Warner Park in Madison as in years past. This year’s walk will be virtual. Teams and participants are encouraged to walk where they feel the most safe and comfortable. Register today at www.alzwisc.org/alzheimers-walks/ .