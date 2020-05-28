ONLINE: Arts Wisconsin/Wisconsin Arts Board Listening Session

press release: Listening sessions with Arts Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Arts Board

Arts Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Arts Board host Zoom listening sessions to share perspectives on the impact of the pandemic on work and life, and brainstorm recommendations on actions to take locally and globally. All are welcome to join in.

Thursday, May 28, 11:30 am - 12:30 pm - Wisconsin community theaters part 2, hosted with the Association of Wisconsin Community Theatre

Friday, May 29, 9-10 am - Wisconsin symphonies and chamber orchestras, hosted with the Association of Wisconsin Chamber Orchestras

Friday, May 29, 10:30-11:30 am - Wisconsin children's theaters

To participate in all sessions:

www.zoom.us/j/4601378823 or phone 1 312 626 6799

meeting ID: 460-137-8823

registration is not required.

Also:

Tuesday, June 2, 10-11 am - Advocacy and action in the age of coronavirus and beyond, presented by Arts Wisconsin with special guest Nina Ozlu Tunceli of Americans for the Arts.

Nina was scheduled to be the keynote speaker at April's Creative Wisconsin Day, which was to take place at the Overture Center for the Arts in Madison. We're so glad she can now join us for an important conversation about advocacy and action needed to move creativity into a new, and better, reality.

Friday, June 19, 9 am - 12 noon - Rural Arts Forum - thoughts, connections and discussion on culture, creativity, and community in rural Wisconsin

