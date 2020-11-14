ONLINE: ArtWorking Virtual Pop-up Sale

press release: It’s that time of year again...ArtWorking Pop-Up time!

Like so many things this year, the Pop-Up Sale is going to look a little different than what we are used to. The good news is that all of the amazing goodies will still be available. While we won’t have pallet walls or bins of prints to flip through, we have been working hard to create an online shop stocked with new products, paintings, prints and drawings.

To keep the excitement alive in this virtual setting, we will be releasing fresh new art and products for the Pop-Up Sale. Be ready on Saturday morning to snatch up all the gifts on your holiday shopping list!

In the weeks leading up to the Pop-Up Sale, AW artists will take turns introducing themselves and their work on social media. These spotlights will highlight available products and original works dropping on Pop-Up weekend. We hope it will give everyone a chance to get to know the artists and their work a little better.

So grab a pen and paper to start a list of all the great gifts you'll see, so you're ready to get it before it is gone on Nov 14 + 15.

Virtual Pop-Up here we come!

• Shopping Nov 14 +15

• Shipping Nov 20

• Curbside Pickup at AW Studio: Nov 20 + 21, 10-2pm