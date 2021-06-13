press release: After COVID-19 hit the area, local artists have not been able to display or sell their work, in many cases for more than a year. But all of this is about to change with a series of art shows at Garver Feed Mill. Starting June 13, artists will set up outside Garver Feed Mills to display and sell their work.

“This is a beautiful location for an art show” stated Colin Murray, director of ArtWorks Wisconsin. “This will be the launch of a successful art show season for many artists. They are anxious to get back into exhibiting at an art show”.

A special offer for shoppers: Purchase $75 or more at the show and received a drink at Ledger Coffee Roasters, located at Garver Feed Mill.

Ceramics, Paintings, Fiber, Jewelry, Photography, Glass, Sculpture, Wood and more will be available during the shows. For more information go to artworkswisconsin.com

Event Dates: June 13, July 25, and August 29 from 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., Garver Feed Mill, 3241 Garver Green (off of Fair Oaks Ave)