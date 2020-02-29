press release: Monroe Street Arts Center returns to HotelRed for the annual Arty Party fundraiser on Saturday, February 29. Guests are invited to follow the trail of games and activities, dine on delicious hors d'oeuvres, and raise a glass to Monroe Street Arts Center’s successful expansion!

The proceeds for the night go to support scholarships and summer programming. Since 1997, Monroe Street Arts Center has been committed to bringing people together to build a community for creative expression and appreciation for the arts. To that end, MSAC offers a scholarship fund for students who would otherwise not have access to art or music instruction. Last year, Monroe Street Arts provided classes and workshops for over 5,500 students.

Want to join the fun at Arty Party 2020? Tickets can be purchased online, $65 individually or $200 per group of 4, via this link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/14th-annual-fundraiser-benefiting-monroe-street-arts-center-tickets-82219204855.

Unable to attend? Your support is just as important. Donations can be made online at https://www.monroestreetarts.org/capitalcampaign

Interested in sponsoring the event? Please reach out to Executive Director, Monica Wahlberg, or submit your information online here: https://www.monroestreetarts.org/artyparty