Arun Luthra Konnakol Project

media release: Arun Luthra is one of New York's premier saxophonists and composers, and an exponent of konnakol – the Carnatic (South Indian classical) music art form of vocalizing rhythms. As the leader of his Konnakol Jazz Project, he is one of the small group of U.S. musicians of Indian heritage who have continued to explore the possibilities of fusing Black American Music with elements of Indian classical music, as well as drawing from the varied cultures and traditions which he embodies, to create a vibrant new sound and style. Luthra has performed with his Konnakol Jazz Project across the United States as well as Japan, the United Kingdom, Europe, Australia, and South America.

www.KonnakolJazzProject.com

Arun Luthra – saxophones, konnakol

Johannes Wallmann – piano

Nick Moran – contrabass

Matt Endres – drum set