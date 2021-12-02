Arun Luthra Konnakol Project, Anthony & Leslie Cao

media release: Due to the popular demand, we invite Anthony and Leslie Cao Duo back to Cafe CODA as the opening act for Arun Luthra Quartet (9 PM). Don't miss this dynamic duo. Ticket: $15 for the opening act and Arun Luthra's Konnakol Jazz Project:

Arun Luthra – tenor & soprano saxophones, konnakol

Johannes Wallmann – piano

Nick Moran – bass

Matt Endres – drum set