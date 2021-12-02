Arun Luthra Konnakol Project, Anthony & Leslie Cao
Cafe Coda 1224 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Due to the popular demand, we invite Anthony and Leslie Cao Duo back to Cafe CODA as the opening act for Arun Luthra Quartet (9 PM). Don't miss this dynamic duo. Ticket: $15 for the opening act and Arun Luthra's Konnakol Jazz Project:
Arun Luthra – tenor & soprano saxophones, konnakol
Johannes Wallmann – piano
Nick Moran – bass
Matt Endres – drum set
