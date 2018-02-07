As the Crow Flies, Full Moon

press release:

As The Crow Flies (2017) & Full Moon (2017)

Co-presented with Hoofers Ski & Snowboard

USA | 32 + 45 min | NR | Streaming

Wed Feb 7 | 7:00 PM

As the Crow Flies (2017) - Gigi Rüf and some of his fellow snowboarders are on the hunt to find the best snow and terrain for snowboarding. Watch to feel the same enthusiasm and stoke of being out on an adventure with like-minded people.

Full Moon (2017) - This film project pays tribute to the history of women's snowboarding. It took two years to make and showcases how the female riders on the planet have influenced and enhanced the current state of the sport.