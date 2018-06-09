press release: As Shakespearean comedies go, As You Like It is quite nearly perfect. It has such a good heart; such compassion for how messy it is to be human, that you’re ambushed by the comedy of it all. So much of this high-stakes yet shamelessly feel-good story can be placed at the feet of Rosalind – our transcendent heroine-come-hero-come-heroine again. Her radical goodness elevates those in her orbit, even as it puts her in harm’s way. Because people with power often keep it by quelling those who are special. Sometimes all it takes to beat them is a trip into the woods.

June 9-October 7

Featuring: Tracy Michelle Arnold, Kelsey Brennan, Nate Burger, David Daniel, Tim Gittings, Chris Klopatek, Brian Mani, Melisa Pereyra, Andrea San Miguel